Two men were placed under arrest on drug charges following a traffic stop in Tamuning on Thursday evening.

Danieltone Sook De Garcia, 31, and Friend Yro, 33, are each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspects were pulled over after they disobeyed a stop sign.

The suspects allegedly denied having any drugs or weapons in the car, and both were asked to exit the vehicle.

During a search, officers found a small plastic bag with suspected crystal meth inside a cigarette pack, documents state.

The two suspects pointed the blame at each other after authorities asked who owned the drugs, documents state.

A field test returned a presumptive positive result for meth, documents state.