A man and woman will be on probation for the next two years for their involvement in mailing meth to Guam.

Ernest Quenga and Connie Tedtaotao appeared Monday afternoon in the District Court of Guam to be sentenced for the charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The sentencing comes after Quenga and Tedtaotao pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to use the mail to bring meth to Guam between August 2014 and August 2015.

Designated Judge Ramona Manglona, after hearing lengthy arguments from both Quenga's and Tedtaotao's attorneys as to why they should not face prison time, sentenced both to spend the next two years on probation.

Quenga's attorney, Curtis Van de veld, argued that his client's good deeds, which included reporting Chinese nationals entering Guam and being of assistance in two separate drownings, exemplified why Quenga does not deserve prison time.

At the same time, both Quenga and Tedtaotao expressed remorse for their actions, which involved mailing up to 27.5 grams of methamphetamine to Guam.

Quenga and Tedtaotao had been on release for the past seven years and spent only about a day in confinement after being charged.

Prosecutor Rosetta San Nicolas, from the U.S. Attorney's Office, asked that Tedtaotao be sentenced to 15 months and Quenga 21 months.

Conspiracy

Tedtaotao admitted to participating in a conspiracy to bring meth from California to Guam between August 2014 and August 2015.

During this period, several packages of methamphetamine arrived on Guam for Tedtaotao and an unnamed co-conspirator to distribute, the plea agreement states. Tedtatoao knew the packages contained the illicit substance, according to Post files.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration noted that one package had 25.7 grams of methamphetamine that was 99.4% pure.

Another mailed package, that Tedtaotao admitted was intended for her but sent to a relative on July 18, 2015, contained 10.13 grams of 94% pure meth.

Quenga pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He admitted to participating in a conspiracy to bring the substance from California to Guam between January and August of 2015.

He admitted that multiple packages of meth arrived on Guam and he distributed them. Between May and June 2015, Quenga received approximately 14 to 20 grams of the drug from an unnamed co-conspirator in California.

In early July 2015, federal authorities intercepted a package containing methamphetamine that Quenga was expecting. It had 27.5 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with 99.4% purity.