Two people were arrested after Guam police found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine during an alleged drug sale Thursday in Hagåtña.

Mark Gumataotao Rufes, 32, and Jacky Chutaro, 27, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver. Chutaro also was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license.

According to court documents, officers saw a vehicle along East O’Brien Drive with an expired registration tag, then saw the driver pull over to the Hagåtña swimming pool parking lot. Authorities spotted the passenger making an exchange with a woman.

Police noted the woman was walking toward a jungle area with a case that officers later learned contained a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.

Officers approached the suspect’s car when they saw Rufes, who is suspected by authorities to be a meth dealer, the prosecution stated in court documents.

Police saw a machete and a knife in the vehicle before asking Rufes and Chutaro to exit the vehicle.

During a search, authorities found a digital scale, several baggies with meth and several glass pipes, documents state.