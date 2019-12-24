Two men were placed under arrest on drug charges after a traffic stop in Yigo early Sunday morning.

Alverez Justin Sog, 25, and Jones Aichem, 34, are each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. Sog is additionally charged with open container of alcohol, resisting arrest and expired vehicle registration.

Expired registration, open can of beer

According to court documents, police pulled over the vehicle for an expired registration when the officer noticed an open can of beer in the car.

Sog is accused of tensing up and turning away from officers who then told him not to resist and were able to control his wrists.

During a search, police found a black pouch with a clear plastic bag containing meth, documents state.

Sog told officers that he owned the bag but that the meth belonged to Aichem, documents state.