Two people were charged separately in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday on illegal drug possession charges.

In the first case, Guam police officers started to investigate a suspect in February who was allegedly dealing methamphetamine and kept the drugs in his vehicle.

That same month, police pulled the suspect over and found a glass pipe with meth and a total of 11.4 gross grams of the drug in multiple plastic bags, according to a magistrate’s complaint.

Investigators released the suspect from custody and one week later went to the suspect's residence where they found 6.08 gross grams of meth and a glass pipe, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to owning the drugs but was released from custody as authorities continued to investigate.

Officers lost contact with the suspect until he was located on Monday and placed under arrest.

Glen E. Eding, 53, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Second case

The second drug case involved 2.2 ounces of meth found by police during a traffic stop conducted on Dec. 1, 2020.

The suspect was traveling at a very slow speed, according to court documents.

Police pulled the suspect over and found the drugs in resealable plastic bags, documents state.

Julie Ramona Flores, 35, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony.

Documents did not state why authorities made the arrest nearly 11 months later.