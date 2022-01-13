Two people were charged with illegal drug possession in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Joey Anthony Jones

Joey Anthony Jones, 50, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers conducted surveillance on a known federal fugitive on Dec. 10, 2020.

The suspect is known to authorities as a convicted federal felon, documents state.

During a search of the suspect’s residence, officers found 20.2 grams of methamphetamine, documents state.

The suspect allegedly denied owning the drugs before later admitting that he got it from a source to sell.

The defendant told police he would get "fronted" anywhere from one to 28 grams of methamphetamine from an unnamed source.

Officers again located the suspect Monday and made the arrest, documents state.

Ignacia Carmen Cruz

In a separate complaint filed by prosecutors, Ignacia Carmen Cruz, 29, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance a third-degree felony.

The suspect was in the passenger seat of a car that was stopped by police in Inalåhan early Tuesday after officers noticed the car had defective rear license plate lights, documents state.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with meth and seven small packets with meth inside the suspect’s purse, documents state.