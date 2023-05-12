A mother who allegedly accepted money from a man in exchange for him to have sex with a 14-year-old and the man accused of paying her were indicted in the Superior Court of Guam.

Danilo Adam Junjun Alfonso, 20, and Jennilyn-Mae Obillio Babauta, 34, were both charged with misdemeanor child abuse, stemming from allegations a 14-year-old child was sexually assaulted sometime between Aug. 1, 2022, and May 5, 2023.

In addition to the child abuse charge, Alfonso was indicted on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies, with special allegations of a vulnerable victim, and custodial interference as a second-degree felony.

The new set of charges comes after a magistrate's complaint was filed Saturday against Alfonso and Babauta. That complaint was dismissed without prejudice by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison for lack of evidence, according to Post files.

The Office of the Attorney General "respectfully disagreed" with Sison's decision and subsequently presented the case before a grand jury on Tuesday, AG Douglas Moylan stated in an email, which also included a commitment order for Alfonso.

Alfonso on Tuesday was committed to the Department of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail.

Complaint

The initial charging documents for Alfonso and Babauta state that after officers with the Guam Police Department spoke with the child, Alfonso allegedly told police he engaged in sex with the minor.

Alfonso also told police he paid money to Babauta and Babauta said Alfonso was in a "romantic relationship" with the 14-year-old, court documents state.

The new set of charging documents doesn't provide any details about the pair's alleged actions.

Acting chief prosecutor Heather Zona told The Guam Daily Post the minor was safe.