Two men were charged separately with illegal drug possession in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday.

Justin Joseph Duenas Castro, 34, was charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Police got an anonymous call on Jan. 1 that the suspect, who has two active warrants, was located at the Hafa Adai Motel, court documents state.

Officers searched the suspect and found a glass pipe with methamphetamine.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The suspect allegedly said the item found was ice.

In a separate complaint, Kenyan Eugene Coker, 26, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Police searched the suspect while making an arrest and found a small bag with meth, court documents state.