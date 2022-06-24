Pair deny federal charges in inheritance scam

Two of the seven people indicted in an advance-fee scam that involved $885,200 denied the allegations filed against them in the District Court of Guam.

Monique Jones and Mekayda D. Jones on Thursday pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money instruments.

The two were arrested June 1 in the Eastern District of Texas.

A third co-actor, Marcus C. Unigwe, was arrested June 8 in the Northern District of Georgia on the same charges. His arraignment was delayed to July 12 to give him time to hire an attorney.

The trio were named in a superseding indictment handed down last month against co-actors Okechukwu F. Iwuji, Sally Cruz Roberto and Onyebachum K. Oseji.

A seventh defendant, Jide Abimbola, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his part in the scam.

According to Post files, Abimbola and Iwuji, Nigerian citizens with Florida addresses, convinced two Guam women to participate in the alleged fraud. Guam victims were convinced to give advance payments for processing and other fees before they would receive millions of dollars in supposed inheritance money.

The Guam women have been identified in the indictment as Teresa Adamos Pereda and Sally Cruz Roberto. They were accused of having "participated in an advance-fee inheritance scam and obtained money from Guam-based victims."

Pereda has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after being charged separately.

From January 2016 to November 2019, Pereda participated in an advance-fee inheritance scheme and defrauded at least 36 victims, including family, friends, co-workers and members of St. Paul Christian Church and St. Paul Christian School alumni, according to federal authorities.