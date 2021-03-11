Two men were charged in separate cases for illegal drug possession in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Michael Tedtaotao Mantanona, 48, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Court documents state police pulled over the suspect after they noticed the rear license plate light was not working.

During a search, officers found 11 wrapped plastic packets with methamphetamine, and a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police that he put the packets in his pouch about two weeks ago and that they were old, adding that the pipes belonged to a friend that he refused to name.

Separate case

In a separate magistrate complaint, Dominic Joshua Contreras Cruz, 26, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, officers pulled the suspect over in Dededo last April after he was seen speeding and failed to stop at a red light. The suspect allegedly told police that the red light takes too long and that he didn’t want to wait.

During a search, officers found two glass pipes with meth residue, and two pounds of marijuana, documents state.

The suspect denied owning the pipes, but admitted to owning the marijuana, documents state.

The suspect also said the pipes belonged to a friend who borrowed his car, but told police that he could not remember his friend’s name, documents state.