Two men were charged separately in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday after both were accused of sexually molesting the same victim.

Roland Hernandez Soriano, 45, was charged with first-, second-, third-, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Peter George Ojeda, 60, was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and harassment.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Jan. 11, police responded to a criminal sexual conduct complaint at a local high school. The 17-year-old victim allegedly told police that she was sexually assaulted by two men known to her.

The alleged incident occurred in 2018 when the victim, who was in eighth grade at the time, woke up to Soriano molesting her.

Soriano noticed the victim woke up and he apologized, adding that he would leave only if she wanted him to, documents state.

The victim reported the alleged incident to family members who did not alert authorities, documents state.

The victim also allegedly told police Ojeda, who also is known to her, had her drink alcohol before he molested her in December 2020.

The victim was able to get away and get a relative to pick her up, documents state.