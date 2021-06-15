Two men are facing federal charges in connection to a 2019 investigation where the suspects were allegedly caught with a sea turtle.

Texner Luther, also known as Nahlick, and CJ Luther, also known as King, were charged separately with possession of a threatened species.

Information was filed in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday separately against the pair alleging they unlawfully and knowingly did take, possess, carry and transport a green sea turtle on Jan. 12, 2019.

The pair have been summoned to appear in court to answer to the charges on June 28.

The Luthers, along with Juliano Manual, Kehdes Paulino, and Isaac Paulino were each arrested in 2019 after conservation officers with the Department of Agriculture had been tipped off, and authorities found a sea turtle being held in a child’s swimming pool in Talofofo.

Manual was charged about a year ago with two counts of possession of a threatened species and two counts of sale of a threatened species. However, nothing has happened with his case since federal authorities learned that he had fled the island.

No charges have been filed in federal court against the Paulinos.

Federal and local endangered species laws state that it is illegal to capture, harass, possess, buy, sell or transport the sea turtles, or any part of the turtles including the eggs, shells, shell jewelry and meat, according to Guampedia.com.