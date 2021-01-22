Two men on trial in the Superior Court of Guam in connection with a drive-by shooting in Agat in 2018 were acquitted of the attempted murder charges filed against them on Thursday.

It took the jury about three days to return with verdicts for Jared John Santos and Mariano Anthony Salas Quinata.

Santos was convicted of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony. Two of the charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He was acquitted of attempted murder as a second-degree felony.

Santos faces a minimum of six years in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Quinata, who was convicted of aggravated assault by complicity as a second-degree felony and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, faces a minimum of three years in prison.

He was acquitted of attempted murder by complicity.

Sentencing for the pair will be set at a later date.

“A drive-by shooting is a senseless act and egregious crime. The defendants targeted a random person, and now the victim will live with lifelong wounds. This verdict should deter others from committing such an egregious crime, and the streets of Guam are now safer,” said Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio.

According to Post files, Santos had encountered the victim while he was fueling his car at a gas station in Agat in December 2018 before the shooting occurred.

It was said during trial that the victim and two other passengers recalled hearing the gunshot, as they were driving on Route 2 in a yellow Montero, and the victim later noticed he had been hit.