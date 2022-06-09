Two men accused separately of sexually molesting teenage girls known to them were indicted in the Superior Court of Guam.

Both appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday to answer to the allegations.

Junior Sykap, 37, pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and waived his right to a speedy trial.

According to court documents, a 13-year-old girl told police that she awoke to find Sykap rubbing his body on her about a year ago.

The girl was terrified and screamed to wake her mother, forcing Sykap to immediately drop to the floor and pretend he was asleep, documents state.

Skyap allegedly told the child’s mother that he was on the floor looking for cigarettes.

2nd case

Lodrigo Ngirchokebai, 19, was indicted in a separate case after being accused of sexually molesting a 16-year-old girl.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, but the Public Defender’s Office withdrew due to a conflict. The Alternate Public Defender’s Office was assigned the case.

Ngirchokebai is scheduled back in court on June 22.

He faces charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony.

According to the prosecution’s complaint, the girl told police she was lying down with a cousin when Ngirchokebai decided to turn off the lights and touched her body, adding that he forced his hand back on her repeatedly each time she moved him away.

Ngirchokebai then allegedly picked up the girl to carry her to the bathroom, but she was able to get away and locked herself in the bathroom where she fell asleep.