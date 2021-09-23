Two people are facing federal drug charges in the District Court of Guam.

Peter Quifunas, 24, and Doreen Esther Quitaro, 47, were each indicted on charges on conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute and possession of firearm with an obliterated serial number.

According to the indictment, the duo was accused of conspiring and agreeing to distribute more than 50 grams of the drug around Sept. 9.

Quifunas was also found with a .40-caliber pistol that had the serial number removed, court documents state.

Investigators confiscated the firearm.

They are scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo today.