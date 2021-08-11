Two men accused of attacking several people, including children, in the Zero Down subdivision area of Yigo using machetes and slingshots are set to admit the allegations against them in the Superior Court of Guam.

Marvin Harou, 29, also known as Marak Harman, and Bruno Harou, 31, also known as Bray Muasar, appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Tuesday. The parties will finalize the details of the plea deal with the alleged victims.

The pair are scheduled back in court on Aug. 23.

Details of the plea agreement have not been made public.

Each defendant was charged with criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, two counts of assault as a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor, and public drunkenness as a violation. Marvin Harou also was charged with harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

Complaint

In May, a witness told police that a fundraiser was underway when the suspects, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, got upset over being asked to leave. The suspects allegedly chased people at the event with a machete and slingshots.

The pair also are accused of throwing rocks, and two vehicles were damaged in the process, court documents state.

While being taken into custody, Marvin Harou was heard by one of the officers telling a victim that Marvin Harou would return and burn down the victim's home, documents state.

The defendants had chased after the children in the area, but the victims ran into the jungle to hide, court documents state.