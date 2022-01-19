Two men charged with burglarizing a warehouse in Yigo where they were accused of breaking into several cars before they allegedly stole gas, rims, and tires are set to admit to the allegations filed against them in the Superior Court of Guam.

Albert Benevente Taimanglo, 67, and Jeffrey Norita Lizama, 38, appeared before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Tuesday.

It was said in court that both defendants have signed a plea agreement with the government.

Details of the plea deals have not yet been made public, but the court noted Taimanglo would be spared from having to serve any time in prison.

Taimanglo is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 20, while Lizama is set to appear in court on Feb. 1.

Both were arrested in December 2019 and charged with burglary, theft of property, and theft by receiving a stolen automobile.

According to court documents, the burglary was reported after the an exterior sheet metal was pried open.

The value of the stolen property was about $1,500, documents state.

Lizama was allegedly caught in another stolen car a couple of days after the reported burglary.

He told police he entered the warehouse at least four times with two others to steal fuel, tires, and a compressor, court documents state.