A man and woman who were allegedly involved in a drug deal while a toddler was inside the car have been released from prison.

Rodrigo Torres Cruz and Maria Evelyn Alano Dimla both appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Saturday before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.

Cruz was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, while Dimla was released on a $3,000 bond.

The child was handed over to Child Protective Services, according to police.

Prosecutors filed charges against the pair which include possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, as a first degree felony; and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, as a third degree felony.

GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said Criminal Investigation Division detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation in Dededo when they spotted the pair in the alleged drug transaction.

Police found six baggies on Cruz’s person containing 2.18 grams of suspected methamphetamine, an item in Cruz’s car containing .46 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and two baggies Dimla had containing 1.26 grams of suspected methamphetamine, court documents state.