An environmental science project allowed Guam son and now Berklee College of Music sophomore Micah Jude Tenorio Pilarca to express his passion for home and the environment of the island through his love of music.

It also, unexpectedly, opened the door to a new experience and a wider audience.

Micah Pilarca is the son of Melvin and Yolanda Pilarca of Dededo. He is working toward his dream of composing musical scores for films and video games. And the opportunity to write a piece that would be heard by scientists and now, hundreds of other people, wasn’t something he’d anticipated when he first decided to submit a musical interpretation of the ocean and jungles of Guam.

His environmental science teacher, associate professor Jennifer Beauregard, last fall asked Pilarca and fellow student Eric Clark to compose some music, keeping in mind the Ocean Sciences Meeting 2022, “the world’s premier annual gathering of ocean specialists”, according to the school’s website.

“Since I’m studying how to compose music for films and video games, I felt that this would be a great way to add to my experience,” Micah Pilarca said. “And also, because I’ve lived on Guam for 20 years, … it takes 15 minutes to go to the beach, and the jungle is right there. Now that I live in the city, there’s like hardly any trees or grass.

“I really wanted to bring Guam into my composition because it’s just so different, moving from Guam to the city. I just thought writing a piece of music representing home would be cool for my project,” Micah Pilarca added.

To help him compose his musical homage to the island, he said he would look at photos he’s taken of the skies and oceans of home. And, on one occasion, he asked his sister to record the sound of the waves when she went to the beach.

“I like to look at those, … say if I'm in a tough spot," he said. "And I think of how I can almost re-create the emotion, so when I hear the music I can feel that emotion again."

The resulting two-minute piece follows a slow rise and then quicker playful notes of the flute.

“I wanted to convey the harmony between air, land and sea. I visualized the glimmering horizon with flying fish and colors from the sky,” he explained.

Beauregard was so taken with Micah Pilarca’s composition, as well the work of fellow student Clark, she asked if their music could be used as scores for videos introducing two of the meeting’s plenary speakers, the school website states. She also invited the students to join her in a workshop “focusing on how music can be used to communicate science to a general audience.”

The Okkodo High School 2019 graduate, who started playing the flute when he was in the sixth grade, said about 50 oceanographers attended the workshop.

“They were asking questions about how we compose and how we get ideas, converting science into music,” he said. “It was just overall an awesome experience because I’ve had, along with music, I’ve always also loved science. I love the environment and I love animals, so bringing those two together was really exciting for me.”

He said between the workshop and the story shared by the school, more people have heard his music than he thought possible at this beginning stage of his studies. It's motivation for him to continue working toward his goal.

He said the musical piece used at the science meeting, which he titled “Home," is the first movement in a longer composition. He’s already completed the second movement and plans to release the entire piece once it’s completed.