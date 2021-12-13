The separate murder trials for the couple accused of killing former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez have been delayed until next year.

Defendants Joyner Scott Sked and her boyfriend Rudy Quinata appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Tuesday.

Sked's attorney Terence Timblin told the court he has yet to receive evidence needed to prepare for trial.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas said the evidence should be handed over by the end of the day.

The pair had their cases severed and will go to trial separately.

Sked's trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5, 2022, and Quinata's trial will follow.

Both have pleaded not guilty to murder as a first-degree felony and assault as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, Sanchez was found beaten and stabbed at least 10 times back in April.

Quinata had a manslaughter conviction in the 1980s. Sked has an arrest record from when her 1-year-old child was found wandering on a street.