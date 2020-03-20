Palacios indicted in 2015 driver’s license scam

A former employee of the Department of Revenue and Taxation who was arrested in 2015 in connection with a driver's license scam was indicted in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Linda Jean Pangelinan Palacios is charged with conspiracy to commit unauthorized access of a protected computer in furtherance of fraud, unauthorized access of a protected computer in furtherance of fraud and notice of forfeiture.

According to court documents, Palacios allegedly received approximately 75 completed driver's license applications from Lourdes Blas in exchange for $200 to $250 per application.

Palacios is accused of accessing the agency's Motor Vehicle Division to fraudulently input information contained in the applications.

In 2015, Palacios was one of two employees working at the driver's license section who were arrested in connection with a corruption case. Blas and Palacios allegedly issued licenses without going through the required processes, Post files state.

She is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on March 25.