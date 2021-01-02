The Republic of Palau and American Samoa have established Sister Sanctuaries in their respective efforts to protect their marine environments.

The Palau International Coral Reef Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and American Samoa, reaffirmed their commitment to this new partnership on Dec. 16, 2020.

“We are honored to be part of this partnership,” stated PICRC CEO Yimnang Golbuu. “Collaboration is the key to strengthen global conservation efforts for the benefit of our people and our planet as a whole.”

The Palau National Marine Sanctuary and the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa will be working together to better ways to manage their respective Marine Protected Areas in the Indo-Pacific region. The NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries hosted a webinar that included leadership from Palau, American Samoa, and the United States, according to a press release.

The organizations signed a memorandum of understanding on Sept. 22, 2020. Palau’s coral reef center and NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries committed to conserve and protect both coastal and marine ecosystems, as well as cultural heritage through the implementation of large-scale MPAs.

President Tommy Remengesau Jr., in 2015, signed landmark legislation establishing the Palau National Marine Sanctuary, closing 80% of Palau’s Exclusive Economic Zone to commercial fishing while maintaining 20% for domestic fishing and food security.

The National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa is the largest national marine sanctuary of the U.S. National Marine Sanctuary System.

It is the most remote and is thought to support the greatest diversity of marine life of all of the national sanctuaries, according to its website. The sanctuary comprises six protected areas, covering 13,581 square miles of nearshore coral reef and offshore open ocean waters across the Samoan Archipelago.

“Now Sister Sanctuaries, PNMS and NMSAS seek to enhance MPA stewardship through the exchange of information and activities meant to improve ecosystem-based management, planning, research, conservation, education, outreach, and sustainable community engagement for both Sanctuaries,” the press release states. “Likewise, this partnership seeks to carry out joint activities to understand, enhance, and protect similar resources, while addressing shared conservation challenges and opportunities on a regional scale.”