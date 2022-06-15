PALAU – There have been more than 500 U.S. military personnel in the Republic of Palau on any given day as forces engage in one of the most visible, if not largest, joint exercises in the island archipelago since World War II.

Jennifer Anson, Palau’s national security coordinator, said the numbers have been hard to track definitively each day as ships and planes with military personnel and contractors supporting Valiant Shield 2022 have come and gone.

“We have had several exercises, but not this scale where you have four branches of the military … here working together,” she said, adding that previous exercises mostly took place out at sea with minimal field exercises.

Anson said the reception by Palauans has been positive for the most part. She did receive some complaints about the noise, particularly from the fighter jets that are landing and taking off from the Palau National Airport in Airai.

In total, 13,000 military personnel are participating in Valiant Shield, which typically is held around Guam, but this year has increased its geographic scope to include portions of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Palau.

U.S. military presence has been ramping up over the last couple of years in Palau. Palau residents, including some Guamanians who have moved to Palau, will get a chance to witness the first-ever Patriot missile live-fire exercise to be held here Wednesday. The coordination involves teams from the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and Navy, along with military contractors from the U.S. mainland, and a team from Palau’s Marine Law Enforcement Division.

Lt. Col. Tony Falcon is the commander of the 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery Brigade that handles the Patriot missiles. The brigade falls under the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, which is responsible for all Army air defense assets in the Indo-Pacific,

“Palau is a part of a free Indo-Pacific,” Falcon said. “So we’re happy to be here in Palau; they’ve been very kind to us, (they) offered the opportunity to do the exercise here in their nation.”

The missile launch will be followed by a static display from 2 to 4 p.m. at the north ramp of the Palau National Airport. Local residents will get to see up close the Patriot missile launcher and possibly a couple of F-35 combat jets.

In another first, and for the duration of the exercise, Marines have taken over the nation’s airport.

“The airport is under our control, which is the first time in a peacetime scenario where Marines, or the military in general, had no Department of Defense ties with an airport that we have taken full control of an airfield,” said 1st Lt. Sabrina Campbell, communications officer, Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, out of San Diego.

Her team also provides satellite communications to support a joint network that helps share information among the Army team farther up on the field in charge of the Patriot missile launch, and the Marines in the air and the U.S. Navy ships out at sea.

Turtle sighting could delay launch

Palau’s Marine Law Enforcement Division will send two ships to set up a perimeter and ensure there are no other mariners or marine animals in the area before the live-fire missile training can begin, said Maj. Joshua Withington, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade executive officer. He said sighting a turtle could delay the launch and the team simply will have to wait for it to move outside of the exercise zone.

On land, at the end of the Palau National Airport runway, sits the Army’s Patriot missile launcher. A few hundred feet inland, the brigade has set up camp equipped with satellite and radar equipment, the launchers for the drone that will simulate an enemy cruise missile and a host of other equipment.

During the exercise, Marine F-35 jets will fly and watch out for the “enemy cruise missile” and confirm location and whether it’s hit.

‘A free Indo-Pacific’

Falcon said the exercise in Palau is increasing U.S. military familiarity with the island archipelago, which is nestled in the Pacific Ocean well within 3,000 miles of important allies in the region.

“What we do to ensure we have a free Indo-Pacific is very important, which is why we train very hard, every single day,” Falcon said.

“It's very important for us to fire a missile, or to engage a target, to demonstrate that we can do it any location anywhere … with very short notice,” Falcon added.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into this to make sure we covered all the areas that we needed to to make sure we are successful today. But it is a challenge for us to go somewhere new that we’ve never been, to establish partnerships and relationships with our joint force and counterparts and to successfully achieve our mission, which we train for almost every day in Okinawa.”

Falcon couldn’t say whether Valiant Shield would return to Palau next year, saying the “planning process is ongoing.”

President Joe Biden has commented on the need to maintain a presence in this region. Last September at a Quad Leaders Summit, including the leaders of the United States, Australia, Japan and India, he stated: “The future of each of our nations - and indeed the world - depends on a free and open Indo-Pacific enduring and flourishing in the decades ahead.”

According to an Indo-Pacific strategy report from the White House released in February, the region is described as being “home to more than half of the world’s people, nearly two-thirds of the world’s economy, and seven of the world’s largest militaries.”

“More members of the U.S. military are based in the region than in any other outside the United States. It supports more than three million American jobs and is the source of nearly $900 billion in foreign direct investment in the United States. In the years ahead, as the region drives as much as two-thirds of global economic growth, its influence will only grow — as will its importance to the United States. The United States has long recognized the Indo-Pacific as vital to our security and prosperity,” officials stated in the report.