Palau has opened its borders to travelers who are fully vaccinated and the first flight out of Guam to the neighboring island nation filled quickly, said the republic's President Surangel Whipps Jr.

"If you're vaccinated, if you're Palauan or CHamoru or anybody coming from the United States or territories and have had Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson (vaccines), and can show proof of vaccination, you can come into Palau," he said. "You won't be required to come into a quarantine hotel, which is very expensive. And you can stay at home with your family (with) restricted movement for seven days and then test out after seven days."

The Republic of Palau was among the first governments to shut down its borders to travelers in 2020 when the novel coronavirus and the deadly respiratory illness it causes started to infect citizens in countries around the world. Only flights with medical personnel or humanitarian flights for citizens stranded outside of the country after the border closed were allowed to travel into Palau this past year.

The decision, Whipps told The Guam Daily Post, follows a successful COVID-19 immunization program. As of Monday, Palau's Ministry of Health has managed to inoculate 95% of their adult population, which equates to about 70% of the total population.

"We can say that Palau is well on its way to herd immunity. I think we lead the world in that respect," he said, adding kudos to the Ministry of Health but also to Palauans who've received the vaccine.

"I know there were people who in the beginning were fearful ... but it's about staying safe," he said.

Whipps said he hopes that with the reopening of the island to vaccinated travelers, United Airlines will increase flight frequency.

"That will allow more tourists from Guam to come," the president said.

Currently, passenger flights are scheduled about twice a month between Guam and Palau. To get on a flight, travelers must submit forms to the nation's Quarantine Office and receive approval.

According to the government's website, passengers will only be allowed on a flight to Palau after taking the following steps:

Step 1: Travelers must complete a Quarantine Certificate Application.

Step 2: Email the form along with proof of vaccination to the Quarantine Office, of completed COVID-19 vaccination with final dose administered at least 14 days prior to departure from point of origin to Palau, to quarantine@palaugov.org.

Step 3: Receive pre-approval email.

Step 4: Take a PCR test within 72 hours of departure date.

Step 5: Submit PCR test result (must be negative) to quarantine@palaugov.org.

Step 6: If approved, an official Quarantine Certificate with the Minister of Finance's signature will be emailed.

Step 7: Show approved issued Quarantine Certificate with Minister of Finance signature to airline officials before boarding the plane.

The opening also comes at a time when Taiwan is struggling with COVID-19 numbers and has raised its COVID-19 alert level, resulting in the pause of the tourism bubble. On May 24, the Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Center announced 339 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease.

Earlier this year, Taiwan and Palau created what's been dubbed a tourist bubble allowing travel between the two locations but with restrictions on areas they're allowed to visit as a way to safeguard the health of the general public.

Whipps said they continue to work with Taiwan. In the meantime, he's working on additional opportunities. This summer about 300 U.S. military service members, including Army and Marine personnel, will be participating in military exercises in Palau similar to last year's Task Force Koa Moana.

In 2020, members of the I Marine Expeditionary Force were in the southern islands of Peliliu and Angaur conducting bomb disposals along with medical engagements and airfield expansions. Their movements were severely restricted because of the pandemic and the lack of vaccines. This time, he said the service members who've been vaccinated will have a little more opportunity to spend time in local hotels and restaurants, which would help boost the economy while offering the service members respite from their duties.

Whipps didn't elaborate on the types of exercises performed this year, but did note the task force will also participate in community relations projects.

"They'll be doing a number of community projects – helping schools, the hospital – and (will be in) different areas and conducting their exercises," he said. "That'll be a period for three months."

He said there already are about 50 service members in Palau preparing for the exercise this summer and they're versed in the health precautions necessary to protect the local population and U.S. service members.