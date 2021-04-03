Palau opens 'sterile travel corridor' with Taiwan

Palau was scheduled on Thursday to welcome the first flight of more than 100 tourists from Taiwan since the opening of a "sterile travel corridor" between the two destinations on Tuesday, an arrangement both sides have hailed as the first travel bubble between international destinations in Asia.

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. spoke at a reception in Taiwan to launch the travel bubble concept.

"The only reason we can have this sterile corridor bubble is because both of our countries are COVID-safe," Whipps said.

Both sides will take extra precautions to keep COVID-19 out of Taiwan and Palau, Whipps said.

His Facebook account provided live coverage of the ceremony in Taipei.

"This brings us together," said Whipps.

Whipps said traveling to Palau will be like traveling domestically for the Taiwanese because the island nation doesn't have COVID-19 cases.

Whipps said, "Palau is a true friend and a good friend of Taiwan," and called Taiwan "a trusted ally of Palau – providing all kinds of assistance."

Taiwan representatives at the ceremony emphasized Palau's ecotourism attributes and mentioned the Rock Islands Southern Lagoon as a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site.

Whipps was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland, which caused Beijing to voice concern.

The Palau president is the first head of state to visit Taiwan since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan officials stated during the launch event.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met President Whipps and first lady Valerie Whipps on Tuesday at the president's office in Taipei.

"I understand that you have a specific goal — to increase the number of Taiwanese visiting Palau to 100,000 per year. I believe that with the launch of this travel bubble, we will make a big step toward that goal, while also showing the world that safe travel is possible during this stage of the pandemic," Tsai said, according to her office.

"I can personally recommend Palau as a tourist destination. I visited Palau not long ago, and was deeply impressed by its ocean views, traditional culture and commitment to environmental protection. I strongly encourage Taiwanese to visit Palau, and look forward to going there again myself."

Following the arrival of the Palau president on his four-day official trip to Taiwan, the South China Morning Post reported Beijing has warned the United States not to cross its “red line” on Taiwan after the U.S. ambassador arrived on the island as part of the delegation from Palau.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, according to the South China Morning Post, “The Chinese side resolutely opposes any form of official contacts between U.S. and Taiwanese officials.”

Unfazed, Whipps said, "In Palau, we always like to look at ourselves as younger brother or sister to Taiwan," and Palau has a "shared ancestry" with Taiwan.

He said Palau welcomes Taiwan's people to "our nice beaches and see the beautiful fish and the toothless sharks – friendly sharks."