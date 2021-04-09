It was in August 2020 when Palau President Surangel S. Whipps Jr., then still a candidate, met with the ambassador to Taiwan and began the dialogue of opening up travel between the two nations.

"I said, why can't we open with Taiwan? Because Taiwan, as you know, has been basically COVID free," Whipps said during the last day of the University of Guam Conference on Island Sustainability. "After the election in November, you know, during the campaign I said we have to do everything to get our economy back."

On April 1, Palau welcomed the first flight of more than 100 visitors from Taiwan, an arrangement that both sides have hailed as the first travel bubble between international destinations in Asia.

Guam is looking to engage the same arrangement as it anticipates opening up to tourism in May. A request for Taiwan to reopen leisure travel to Guam is under consideration, according to Taiwan's government broadcasting agency.

Establishing the "sterile travel corridor" with Taiwan was critical, not just to help bolster Palau's economy, but because its residents had medical needs that could prove detrimental without regular flights to Taiwan, according to Whipps.

But one year ago, the island nation didn't have the infrastructure in place to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the concern was if one case came into Palau, "we'd all be wiped out," Whipps said. Palau has managed to stay free of COVID-19, but at the cost of having largely closed its borders.

"To get from that point to opening up in April was very difficult because we had to get over all those hurdles. It took a combination of things," Whipps added.

He commended Palau's health administration and its partners for their work in shutting things down and ensuring the island had the necessary equipment to treat patients and contain the virus, but most importantly, screen people coming into Palau.

"The first ray of hope" that Palau would be able to recover from the pandemic came in January, when the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines reached the nation as part of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed, according to Whipps. It was an important step to building up people's confidence and accepting that Palau could take a little bit of risk, he added.

Data indicated that the risk of importing a COVID-19 case from Taiwan was 1 in 4 million, according to Whipps. That means it would take 40,000 flights to import one case, even if it could be on any of those flights.

"To get to the point where we are, we had to look at the risk, we had to be prepared and, most importantly, establish it with a country that we know that was basically in the same situation as Palau," Whipps said. "Taiwan also is afraid of what's in Palau. So we're fortunate that the Taiwanese government, back in early January, was able to send a team to Palau, ... they went around. They saw what we had, the infrastructure we had in place. And they built the confidence that we are truly COVID-free."

The next step is to make the process more efficient and more enticing, Whipps said.

Officials from other tourism-dependent jurisdictions also presented at the conference.

Benito Wheatley, special envoy of the premier and adviser on international affairs for the Office of the Premier of the British Virgin Islands, discussed the country's decision to reopen its borders to international travel in the fourth quarter of 2020, before a vaccination program was in place.

There was intense debate because two-thirds of BVI's gross domestic product came from tourism, and many were anxious to welcome tourists back by the upcoming Christmas season, according to Wheatley.

The government decided to adopt robust entry and health protocols, which involved a single point of entry in and out of the country - its seaports remain closed. Travelers must present a negative test before coming to the BVI and take a rapid test upon entry. They will then go through four days of quarantine and test again upon exiting.

After leaving quarantine, travelers must wear a bracelet that tracks their location. Before leaving BVI, they must take another COVID-19 test.

"We leaned heavily on a robust testing regime as opposed to a heavy quarantine requirement," Wheatley said. "By taking those steps, we are able to effectively isolate any cases of COVID before they cause spread into the local community."

BVI will begin relaxing health and social requirements for tourism and hospitality sectors once vaccinations reach a certain level, he added. Wheatley said BVI estimates it will have a strong tourism recovery over the next 12 to 18 months. Next week, the country will open its seaports.

Alfredo Coro, the vice mayor of the Municipality of Del Carmen at Siargao Islands in the Philippines, said his jurisdiction was totally locked down, which resulted in the immediate closure of the tourism industry.

"Even now, I can still remember the silence in the streets, the fear in people's eyes, and my own question of how are we to govern in this pandemic," Coro said.

But as early as April 2020, officials were discussing reopening as well as how to ensure resources were available to residents.

With resort owners in tow, they launched a "quarantine resort" concept and converted some resorts into co-working spaces, allowing entry of tourists and digital nomads, according to Coro. Domestic tourists and foreign tourists stranded in the country were the initial targets.

"In doing so, in the middle of the pandemic, we launched an ICP industry that we were supposed to do in 2016," he said.

Combined with online marketing, Siargao managed to jump-start its economy early. But a year later, the Philippines is seeing another wave of infections, Coro added.

"But our local economy, we are steadfast in our decision to balance economic recovery, access to education and health care for all," he said.