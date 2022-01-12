A public school student in Palau tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a person who traveled recently and had also been diagnosed with the virus that causes the respiratory illness.

The Ministry of Health is classifying the case as travel-related, which means Palau still has no recorded community cases. It does bring the number of active travel-related cases to 16, according to the ministry's data.

Palau’s Ministry of Education confirmed the case in a Jan. 11 press release, noting the student is in isolation. The press release doesn’t name the student’s school of attendance or grade level.

“The Ministry of Education is working with the Ministry of Health and Human Services in conducting contact tracing, testing, and disinfection of the school campus,” according to the press release. “Based on the COVID-19 Mitigation Plan, we are still in Phase 1 and therefore all public schools will remain open.”

Officials said face masks are “recommended" and will be provided to students as needed.

“We would like to ensure the public that we are taking measures to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” according to the press release.

Unlike Guam and other areas around the world that had to deal with the virus before vaccines were made available, most of the vaccine eligible residents in Palau have been vaccinated and many also have received their third shot, or booster.

Vaccinations, however, for children under age 5 haven’t begun. Parents and family members of school-age students are asking about school closures but that health and education officials say the Republic remains in Phase 1, which means schools and government offices remain open.

Health officials are asking travelers to follow restrictions of movement requirements.

Health officials are asking residents of Palau not to panic. They also continue to recommend residents wear a face mask and wash hands frequently. The government is not mandating face masks.

