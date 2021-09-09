A second expedition to collected DNA samples in the Palau National Marine Sanctuary is planned for November.

Researchers from Palau International Coral Reef Center collected water samples and with it DNA of marine animals during a five-day survey of the diversity of fish species in the sanctuary.

Environmental DNA (eDNA) is a method that records the number of species in a large area by analyzing the traces of DNA they leave behind, according to a press release. Marine animals shed their DNA into the water through mucus, feces, and scraps of tissue. By collecting trace DNA in water samples, researchers can reveal the different species in an area without ever seeing the organisms themselves.

This method is especially powerful in large scale Marine Protected Areas like the PNMS, which are so vast that PICRC researchers Dr. Louw Claassens, Ikelau Otto and McQuinnley Mesengei joined Captain Allison Baiei and the crew of PSS Remeliik, Palau’s offshore patrol vessel, participated in last month’s expedition.

Over the course of the expedition, the crew surveyed 20 offshore sites throughout the PNMS, the Commercial Fishing Zone and the Artisanal Fishing Zone, collecting 100 water samples.

Later, PICRC researchers Victor Nestor, Dawnette Olsudong, Elsei Tellei, Geory Mereb and LeahMarie Bukurou collected and analyzed an additional 60 samples from 12 seagrass, lagoon and fore reef habitats.

The water samples will be brought to California, where PICRC collaborators at Stanford University Center for Ocean Solutions will analyze the traces of DNA and identify the species at each site.

The data collected in this expedition will, for the first time, set a baseline understanding of fish diversity in the PNMS.

The next survey is scheduled for November. The eDNA samples will be tracked over time, helping researchers determine how Palau’s ocean diversity is changing, and measure the success of conservation efforts.

“Ultimately, this will help to guide the PNMS’ management, and sustain Palau’s rich oceans into the future,” the release stated.