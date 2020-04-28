An upcoming charter flight from Guam to Palau is intended to transport citizens who have been stranded on Guam because flights were canceled before they could make it back home.

Palau President Tommy Remengesau Jr. issued the statement in a response Sunday, clarifying the purpose of the flight in response to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's April 6 letter to Vice President Mike Pence.

Remengesau wrote that the source of the governor's "misunderstanding may be our proposed charter flight, which you reference in your letter to Vice President Pence and the COVID-19 Task Force. It is true that Palau is looking into chartering a flight from Guam to Palau. However, the purpose of this flight is to bring Palauan citizens from Guam to Palau, and not the other way around."

There are approximately 20 Palauan citizens who have been stranded on Guam by the cancellation of United Airlines' inbound service, Remengesau noted.

Many of the stranded citizens are staying with relatives on Guam and others in a hotel paid by the Palauan government until such time they can be brought back to Palau.

"It has never been our intention to deny entry to any Palauan, and we are looking at all options to get them home as soon as possible," he added. "All flights – except a weekly mail and cargo flight – have been suspended for several weeks now, and we are unaware of any 'continuing influx' of Palauan citizens to Guam."

Leon Guerrero wrote to Pence, seeking a temporary halt of travel for citizens of Freely Associated States, which includes Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Marshall Islands.

She said, during the pandemic, the island nations have implemented travel policies that disallowed "their citizens from returning to their respective country yet continue to allow migration from their countries to the U.S. under the migration provisions of the Compacts."

"We cannot use limited resources to quarantine FAS citizens who become stranded on Guam because they are not able to return to their country, nor can we quarantine those FAS citizens who are allowed to leave their country utilizing the migration provisions of the Compacts."

The governor asked for federal agencies "to intervene on this matter of continuing travel from the FAS to Guam."