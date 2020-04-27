Palau responds to Leon Guerrero's letter to White House

An upcoming charter flight from Guam to Palau aims to bring citizens who were returning to the neighboring island, but have been stranded on Guam because flights were canceled before they could make it back home.

Palau president President Tommy Remengesau Jr. issued a response Sunday, clarifying the purpose of the flight in response to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's letter to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

“In that context of genuine gratitude and friendship, we would like to clear up some misunderstandings that are apparent from your recent letter to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, which was shared with us by your Chief of Staff, “ Remengesau wrote in his letter to Leon Guerrero.

On April 6, Gov. Leon Guerrero wrote to Pence, seeking a temporary halt of travel for citizens of Freely Associated States, which includes Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Marshall Islands. According to her letter, with the shut down of schools and businesses, “the two reasons for Compact’s free migration provisions currently do not exist on Guam, therefore the reasons for FAS citizens to travel here at this time are diminished.”

She said, during the pandemic, the FAS have implemented travel policies that disallowed “their citizens from returning to their respective country yet continue to allow migration from their countries to the U.S. under the migration provisions of the Compacts.”

“We cannot use limited resources to quarantine FAS citizens who become stranded on Guam because they are not able to return to their country, nor can we quarantine those FAS citizens who are allowed to leave their country utilizing the migration provisions of the Compacts.”

The governor asked for federal agencies “to intervene on this matter of continuing travel from the FAS to Guam.”

“The U.S. government under the Compacts has the authority to institute screening measures to ensure that allowable migration is consistent with the Compacts of Free Association; I support and encourage this action,” the governor wrote.

Misunderstanding

Remengesau wrote that the source of the governor’s “misunderstanding may be our proposed charter flight, which you reference in your letter to Vice President Pence and the COVID-19 Task Force. It is true that Palau is looking into chartering a flight from Guam to Palau. However, the purpose of this flight is to bring Palauan citizens from Guam to Palau, and not the other way around.”

There are approximately 20 Palauan citizens who have been stranded on Guam by the cancellation of United Airlines inbound service, Remengesau noted.

Many of the stranded citizens are staying with relatives in Guam and others in a hotel paid by the Palauan government until such time they can be brought back to Palau.

“It has never been our intention to deny entry to any Palauan, and we are looking at all options to get them home as soon as possible,” he added. “All flights — except a weekly mail and cargo flight — have been suspended for several weeks now, and we are unaware of any ‘continuing influx’ of Palauan citizens to Guam.”

“With government resources so stressed in both our jurisdictions, we do not want you, or the people of Guam, to think Palau is trying to shift any more trouble your way. To avoid these types of misunderstandings, we would be happy to work with you more closely as we coordinate the return of our stranded citizens,” Remengesau added.