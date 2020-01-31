Fort Lauderdale High School graduate Phoebe Alvarez joined the Palau International Coral Reef Center as the Center’s new intern on Jan. 27.

Alvarez graduated with merit from Fort Lauderdale High School and received her Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) Diploma in December 2019.

Alvarez will work at the center until March 6.

“I expect to gain insight into how a research organization operates and conducts research while learning about Palauan marine ecosystems,” Alvarez stated.

PICRC’s internship program is a six-week-long position that accepts three applicants throughout the year. Each intern is assigned to a mentor who is able to guide them in the development of a research project.

“The main purpose is to give students practical skills, useful tools, and hands-on experience that will prepare them for a career in conservation,” stated Lincy Lee Marino, Alvarez's mentor and researcher at PICRC.