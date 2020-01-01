Palau's marine sanctuary to be fully implemented today

Eighty percent of the Republic of Palau's exclusive economic zone is closed as of today to fishing and all other extractive activities, creating one of the largest marine protected areas in the world.

The Palau International Coral Reef Center and Stanford Center for Ocean Solutions nearly two years ago convened a working group that included Palauan and international experts to analyze how to best implement the Palau National Marine Sanctuary while also achieving food security and economic development goals, a press release stated.

The PNMS working group, after working for 18 months, presented its report on Dec. 19, 2019, at the Palau Leadership Meeting at Palasia Hotel to an audience of local leaders and stakeholders.

The report, titled, "Palau’s National Marine Sanctuary: Managing Ocean Change and Supporting Food Security” includes information on the current state of affairs for the PNMS, and the latest relevant research in the fields of fisheries, socioeconomics and ecology and some policy recommendations.

"There was a lively discussion about the various elements of the report, yet the general consensus was that this presentation to the people of Palau is a crucial step forward in support of meeting established goals and objectives of the sanctuary," the press release stated.

This meeting was followed by a more technical presentation to local stakeholders in the Kedarm Conference Room at PICRC. Additionally, the working group presented the report to the women’s leadership at the Ngarachamayong Cultural Center on Dec. 20, 2019. The women's group included Bilung Gloria Salii, first lady Debbie Remengesau and representatives from community organizations.

The working group is expected to continue its community outreach throughout the year.

The sanctuary has gained much international recognition. It is an effort to preserve Palau’s diverse ocean ecosystems and related marine resources of cultural, economic and ecological value. This regionally and internationally recognized ocean sustainability initiative will also contribute to a global collection of marine protected areas and help with mitigation against growing climate change impacts to the marine life of the Pacific Ocean.