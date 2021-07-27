Palau works to rebuild tourism industry

The travel bubble between Palau and Taiwan that burst when COVID-19 numbers spiked may soon be back on track - something Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. is anticipating with much hope.

The island nation was the first to start such a program with Taiwan earlier this year. Taiwan’s government, however, stopped travel a few months into the program as they struggled to get rising COVID-19 cases back under control.

“It’s low enough,” Whipps said referencing the reduced cases in Taiwan during a recent interview with The Guam Daily Post. “Thirty cases a day is pretty low, and Palau has a unique requirement of testing before you get on the plane (to return home) … we’re ready if they want to come over.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have signaled that conditions may be right to resume the travel bubble as Taiwan officials note the recent spikes have been “properly controlled and stabilized.”

MOFA released a statement noting that Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center will “lower the epidemic alert to the second level from July 27 to Aug. 9.” This opens the door for the program to resume.

MOFA officials said with almost all adults in Palau have been vaccinated, and a program to vaccinate adolescents 12 and older will soon begin, “herd immunity can be achieved soon.”

Tourism-based economy hit hard

With an economy that is dependent on tourism, Whipps is also hoping that travel with South Korea and Japan also will resume, the trio of nations making up the bulk of Palau’s tourism market. These nations, however, also are facing challenges with vaccination and had recent rashes of new cases.

The administration's tourism agency, while hoping for 50,000 visitors, anticipates a more realistic number of 20,000 in the coming fiscal year.

President Whipps said the situation is reflected in the government's budget, which was cut by more than 10% to keep government services running while keeping purse strings taut.

The Whipps administration's budget authorized approximately $89 million, though the budget only appropriated $82 million for government operations. By comparison, The fiscal 2021 budget is $103 million, according to local media Palau Island Times. There was no response to an emailed request to staffers for a copy of the budget.

"The recovery is not happening as fast as we want it to," he said.

Palau-Guam flights

There’s also discussion with United Airlines to increase flight frequency between Palau and Guam - something the airline is hesitant to do because of Palau’s vaccination requirements.

Unlike Taiwan, travelers from other nations must be vaccinated as well as test negative for SARS-Cov2 before boarding a flight to Palau.

The vaccination and testing requirements are a cause of concern raised during his discussions with United Airlines, noting that Palau and its businesses would welcome increased flights from Guam, which are now once-a-week.

“But at least the flights on United, there’s about 100 pax a flight, and it’s up to weekly now. We hope that just keeps growing,” he said.

He said there’s been much interest from travelers from the U.S. who want to visit Palau for travel but also many businessmen who want to check on existing partnerships or build new ones.

Those same restrictions protect Palau’s ability to tout a COVID-19 free status. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Dr. Thane Hancock recently complimented Palau’s path to herd immunity with more than 97% of adults vaccinated and its regiment of testing while in Palau.