Students in Palau schools will be able to assist with laboratory experiments, research presentations and other facets of the Palau International Coral Reef Center.

These experiences are part of a series of education school programs launched as a result of a partnership between PICRC and the Ministry of Education. Students also will be able to engage in educational aquarium tours, and efforts supporting PICRC’s scientific resources to bring students’ science curriculum to life, PICRC stated in a press release.

PICRC Outreach & Education formulated the programs to complement the science curriculum from the Ministry of Education and explore classroom topics through experimental activities. Programs can accommodate K-12 students and range from individual hourlong lessons to whole-day experiences.

“The Palau Aquarium and PICRC’s lab facilities are powerful tools for hands-on learning,” said the CEO of PICRC Dr. Yimnang Golbuu.

“Encounters with our live animals and experiments in our labs can help students meaningfully connect with science outside of their normal school setting.”

PICRC’s Education and Outreach team met with the Director of the Bureau of Curriculum & Instruction, Hasinta Ida Rekoi-Kilcullen, as well as Magaria Tellei, Chief of Division of Curriculum Instruction Material Development and Debbie Nagata, Education Specialist with the Division of Curriculum Instruction Material Development to review PICRC’s curriculum. Director Kilcullen and her team will be working together with PICRC to implement the programs in the next academic quarter.

The education programs will cover topics ranging from introducing Palau’s wildlife, to more advanced lessons such as plastic pollution, ocean acidification, and ecological monitoring based on PICRC’s real-world research. Teachers can explore these lessons utilizing PICRC’s new student lab, or invite PICRC’s Education and Outreach team to lead activities in the classroom.

“Ultimately, we hope that our partnership with the Ministry of Education will nurture our students’ love for science, and help to build lifelong connections to the ocean,” continued Dr. Golbuu.