The Federated States of Micronesia has selected its ninth vice president, following the sudden death of former Vice President Yosiwo Palikkun George, according to the office of President David Panuelo.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Congress of the FSM chose Aren B. Palik to become the island nation's new vice president. Palik was among three other at-large senators being considered for the new role: Joseph J. Urusemal of Yap state; Wesley W. Simina of Chuuk state; and Peter M. Christian of Pohnpei state.

Panuelo's office previously disclosed George's COVID-19 diagnosis, and multiple hospitalizations prior to his death.

“Immediately after being elected, the Honorable Aren B. Palik took his Oath of Office and has since assumed the duties and responsibilities of the vice presidency,” the president's office stated Tuesday in a press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Prior to being selected FSM vice president, Palik served as a senator in the FSM Congress representing the state of Kosrae. He held the position of vice chair on both the Congressional Committee on Education and the Congressional Committee on Resources and Development.

Background

According to a press release from the FSM president's office, Palik graduated from Eastern Oregon State College in 1982, and returned to the FSM and built a career in the nation’s financial sector spanning more than 15 years – from planner and economist for the Kosrae state government to vice president of the FSM Development Bank. In 2002, he became president and chief executive officer of the Pacific Islands Development Bank, a position that he held until his election to the FSM Congress in 2019.

Vice President Palik is married to Adelita Abraham Palik, and they have four children.