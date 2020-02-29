Local girl Phoebe Denight Palisoc represented Guam in the Supermodel International 2019 competition in Chiangmai, Thailand.

She was awarded the "Miss Congeniality" and "Supermodel International Asia Oceania."

"Supermodel International is the most prestigious model search in the world," according to a press release. "It is a global cultural exchange event integrating female beauty, talent, general quality and cultural communication. Supermodel International uses its influence to discover new talents who will become a Supermodel through its theme 'expanding international cultural and fashion development, and meeting worldwide demands based on the beauty resources across the world.'"

The competition was established in 2011.

The winner of this year's competition is Elina Pronina of Estonia, according to the press release. Throughout the two-hour event, models from 26 countries around the world competed in various categories, including swimsuit and evening gown, in front of a viewing audience and press of almost 500 people.