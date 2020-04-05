Palm Sunday Masses offered without churchgoers' attendance

The Catholic Church on Guam will usher in Holy Week with the celebration of Palm Sunday today in churches throughout the island. However, churchgoers will have to stay home.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and priests throughout the island will celebrate Palm Sunday Masses without congregations physically present, in keeping with safety protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The faithful are encouraged to be in spiritual communion by joining livestreams or broadcasts of Palm Sunday Masses from the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica and a number of other Archdiocese of Agana parishes.

Palm Sunday Masses and other Holy Week liturgy will be livestreamed or broadcast.

During Palm Sunday, priests will bless the palm leaves at their sites indoors without the faithful being present. Palms may be distributed to Catholics much later, when the COVID-19 emergency is over.

Byrnes also announced that Chrism Mass will not be celebrated this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Mass sees the anointing of the holy oils which the Church uses during different ceremonies at all the parishes throughout the year.

"As the Catholic Church on Guam and throughout the world enter Holy Week in anticipation of Easter Sunday and the glorious resurrection of our Savior Jesus Christ, the faithful are encouraged to follow the Holy Week liturgies such as The Passion of our Lord and prayers from their individual homes," the archdiocese stated. "Pray the Holy Rosary, the Stations of the Cross, reflect on scripture in the Bible and use this time of separation and relative stillness to contemplate Jesus Christ’ suffering and crucifixion on the cross and Jesus Christ in our lives."

"Archbishop Byrnes sends his love and prayers to everyone, most especially those who are suffering from COVID-19 or who have suffered the loss of loved ones from this virus."