Guam Memorial Hospital received donations valued at $122,270 from Panda Express on Wednesday.

Hospital staff joined representatives from the restaurant chain that serves American-Chinese cuisine at the entrance of the hospital in Tamuning to show their appreciation.

“It is this kind of response that we are getting from so many community partners throughout our response to COVID-19 that not only helps us sustain our response but really uplifts our spirit,” said William Kando, GMH administrator of operations.

Panda Express donated pediatric equipment, KN-95 medical-grade masks, surgical masks and $1,600 worth of meals said Jian Qin, multi-unit general manager for the company.

“We are part of the business on Guam so as a business partner we want to help the community,” said Qin.

He said many of the restaurant’s staff and their family members have received care at the hospital.

“We are so excited because our staff is happy to be supporting them ... We want to make the hospital better that is the reason why we are here,” said Qin.

Kando said donations like the ones by Panda Express show GMH has the community's support.

“We are not alone – this has been a community-wide response,” he said.

The donated pediatric infusion pumps are used to deliver solutions including nutrition and medication through intravenous tubes, according to Kando.

Panda Express has three locations on the island at the Guam Premier Outlets, the Micronesia Mall and the Agana Shopping Center.

Qin said the company has about 100 employees on Guam.