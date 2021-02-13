Pandemic aid 'expected to pass'

Del. Michael San Nicolas on Friday announced that the government of Guam stands to receive $661 million in additional direct aid to continue to fight COVID-19 and address a revenue shortfall, while families and businesses will also have more help on the way.

These are contained in a new COVID-19 pandemic relief plan that Congress is working on.

"This is expected to pass," San Nicolas said in a briefing with Guam media via Zoom Friday afternoon. "There are sufficient votes for passage in the House."

The budget reconciliation process will be immediately undertaken by U.S. senators as soon as they complete the impeachment proceedings for former President Donald Trump, he said.

Federal unemployment benefits will increase and will be extended to August.

Taxpayers would get an additional $1,400 in economic impact payment.

This is on top of the $600 that Guam residents have already started receiving, for a total of $2,000.

Full EITC reimbursement

Besides the $661 million in direct aid for GovGuam, the island government could also get annual full reimbursement of its earned income tax credit payouts, estimated at $56 million a year, San Nicolas said.

He said this is not a one-time shot, but a permanent process.

For several decades now, GovGuam has been trying to get the federal government to reimburse its EITC costs, the way state governments get reimbursed.

The EITC helps low- to moderate-income workers and families get a tax break, the IRS states. If one qualifies for EITC, that credit can be used to reduce the taxes one owes. It may also increase one's refund.

San Nicolas took the opportunity to remind GovGuam officials to be "prudent" and not to "squander" the funds when they become available.

Guam has been trying to get these resources for a very long time, San Nicolas said, adding that they're going to be transformative for Guam.

"But we need to make sure that we’re very prudent in how we utilize them because if we take this opportunity and squander it, we’re not going to have another opportunity," he said.

The $661 million is more than the nearly $118 million in direct aid that GovGuam got under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act in 2020.

More families will be helped

The massive relief plan would raise the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,600 per child under 6 years old.

For children under 17, the child tax credit would increase to $3,000, San Nicolas said.

The idea is to send a monthly payment of $250 to $300 to help offset costs families face all year instead of just giving a one-time annual payment, The Washington Post reported.

Couples who earn up to $150,000 a year – in adjusted gross income – and single parents who earn up to $112,500 a year would receive the child tax credit, the Post reported.

The advance payment will begin on July 1.

These are a tremendous boost to GovGuam's finances that would allow it to provide public health, safety and education, San Nicolas said.

The Guam Visitors Bureau asked San Nicolas for help in getting federal funds to reopen tourism by April, and the delegate said the $661 million should be able to fund that need.

These are among the amendments added to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan aimed at combating the virus and helping the economy.

San Nicolas said all this is also a reflection of a new era where territories are being recognized and getting the attention they deserve.

More unemployment aid

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will remain at $345 a week, but it will be extended to Aug. 29, San Nicolas said. It's supposed to expire on March 14.

The modified Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation will increase from $300 to $400 a week, up to August, the delegate said.

More than 30,000 pandemic-impacted Guam workers received more than $500 million in federal unemployment benefits in 2020.

For those on reduced work hours, San Nicolas said, an "administrative remedy" to ensure they're included is anticipated once the Senate confirms the U.S. Labor secretary.

There's no need for a congressional action to change the language for reduced-hour workers, San Nicolas said.

"We have continued to rally support to have the Biden administration review the guidance that was put out in the final hours of the Trump administration that has resulted in reduced-hours workers being left in limbo at this time," he said.

When PUA was extended to March, those on reduced work hours were not covered anymore based on the U.S. Department of Labor guidance issued Jan. 8.

Guam and other states and territories, USDOL said, misapplied the programs and resulted in improper payment of benefits to those on reduced work hours in 2020. But because of the widespread misinterpretation, USDOL is not requiring repayment.

For now, affected workers should continue to keep track of their reduced work hours, San Nicolas said.

Rent relief, help for businesses

Here are other provisions pertinent to Guam, San Nicolas said:

Additional $25.63 million in rental relief assistance, on top of the $33.6 million that Guam already received.

Additional $13.2 million in mortgage relief assistance for Guam.

A $25 billion Restaurant Revitalization Plan under the U.S. Small Business Administration. Of this amount, $5 billion is set aside for businesses with less than $500,000 in 2019 revenue. This is on top of the Paycheck Protection Program.

Additional $5 billion in PPP. There's expansion language for nonprofit organizations and internet-based news organizations could be eligible.

More federal relief programs for small businesses.

There's no update at this time on Biden's initial plan proposal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, San Nicolas said.

The current federal minimum wage of $7.25 has not increased since 2009.

San Nicolas said this relief package will be a tremendous help for the people of Guam and the local government.

"When we get these funds and when we have these permanent changes, let's do good by our people," San Nicolas said, addressing GovGuam officials.

He called on fellow leaders to "fix things that have been waiting to be fixed and invest in things that are going to last a long time."

"And not spend money for political purposes but spend it for the right purposes," he said.