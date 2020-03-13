Pandemic bill authorizing $1M transfer heads to governor

Lawmakers unanimously approved of Bill 308-35, the emergency pandemic spending measure, Thursday morning following extensive discussion Wednesday night. It has been forwarded to the governor for her consideration.

The bill creates an Emergency Pandemic Fund, which will be used to pay for screening equipment, medical supplies, protective apparel, the leasing of quarantine facilities and other expenses related to a pandemic or outbreak emergency.

A change from the original version of the bill is where the governor might transfer money from into the new fund.

The original version authorized her to transfer $1 million out of the Rainy Day Fund. The final version allows her to transfer up to $1 million from any fiscal year 2020 appropriation.

The Department of Administration and the Bureau of Budget and Management Research must submit a written report of any funds expended for the purposes of the legislation.

During Wednesday's debate, Sen. Therese Terlaje asked several questions regarding how much money the governor has already transferred, and from where, using her existing authority.

Bill 308 now contains a section that requires the governor to submit a report on any transfers made for the payment of local war claims as well as any other transfer authority in fiscal year 2020.

The report is due within five days of Bill 308's enactment "in order to foster transparency and better assess the adequacy of the transfer authority authorized by this Act," according to the bill.

If the reports are not submitted, then the governor's transfer authority in Bill 308 shall be repealed.