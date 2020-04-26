Pandemic cancels coconut, banana and mango festivals

Annual village festivals in honor of some of the island's most revered fruits, from mangoes to bananas and coconuts, have been canceled this year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic placing a ban on social gatherings, village mayors decided to skip this year's festivities for April and May, and possibly even June.

The Agana Heights Coconut Festival, which was anticipated to draw hundreds of residents and visitors this weekend, has been canceled for the first time since 2005, Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald said.

"The village is looking forward to a bigger event next year in April, and it looks like it could be held at the Fort Santa Agueda park because the festival has grown and it needs a bigger venue," McDonald said.

The Talofofo Banana Festival, also usually held in late April, has been canceled, Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan said.

Agat in May will be a little quieter after the Mango Festival has also been canceled for the first time in 14 years.

"It's with a heavy heart that we announced canceling the Mango Festival, but the goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy," Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico said.

Mangoes are now in full bloom, especially with a lot of soft winds and hardly any heavy rains this year, he said.

"It would have been a perfect mango season. But there's other ways to celebrate good harvest of mangoes," he said.

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting people's pockets, it's nice to know they could have mangoes from Agat, if they so choose, the mayor said.

"We're more than happy to share our harvests," he said.

Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane said he's holding out hope for as long as he can to host Yigo's annual Citrus Festival in June.

If the governor's executive orders of social distancing and stay-at-home mandates remain in place much longer, the mayor said, the festival will have to be canceled as well.

"We're more than happy to share Yigo's citrus fruits, from sweet oranges to tangerines, even if there's no festival," the mayor said.