Guam's 2020 general election voter turnout could hit a historic low of 50% to 65%, based on the projections of the island's political party leaders. They are, however, also hopeful that the expanded early voting and increased number of candidates could help offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In seven days, nearly 1,900 residents have voted early at the Guam Election Commission office and in Merizo. Early voting runs until Oct. 30.

Candidates who were on the ballot for the canceled primary election advanced to the Nov. 3 general election.

Republican Party of Guam Chairman Tony Ada projects a 60% to 65% voter turnout this year, while Democratic Party of Guam Chairwoman Sarah Thomas Nededog forecasts 50% to 60%.

From 1950 to 2018, Guam's voter turnout during a general election ranged from 67% to 92%, Guam Election Commission data shows.

The United States national voter turnout is about 40% to 60%.

"Isn't that great? Generally, Guam's voter turnout has been higher than the national norm," Nededog said. "I think the pandemic is going to have some effects on voter turnout, but GEC has a safety plan to help make voting safe even at this time."

Nededog said she is encouraged by GEC's health and safety protocols that include temperature checks, enforcement of social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitizing of surfaces.

Elderly residents who cannot leave their homes can call GEC at 477-9791 to arrange for homebound voting, she said.

GEC officials project about 10,000 voters will cast their ballots early, out of the estimated total of 56,000 registered voters.

"Even with the pandemic, I think people are still going to come out and cast their vote," Ada said. "It may not be 65% but I believe people are looking forward to electing new leaders at the Legislature."

Ten of the 15 members of the 35th Guam Legislature are Democrats, and Republicans want to increase their numbers in the 36th Legislature.

Ada also said having only one Republican delegate candidate compared to two delegate candidates, as the Democrats have, could tip the scale in the GOP's favor.

Sen. Joe San Agustin said it would be interesting to note how many will vote early when GEC opens its satellite locations on Saturdays at different villages.

While Guam could be headed for a record low voter turnout, the 2020 voter registration is headed for a record high 56,000 or more, GEC data shows.

Guam voter turnout over the past 20 years: