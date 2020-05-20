Many high school seniors' plans for after graduation are made months, if not years, in advance. For seniors on Guam, like those all over the world, those plans have changed as COVID-19 has forced students off campuses and online.

"I think this is a bit of a struggle and a challenge because we all planned out what we wanted to do after high school. But since this whole thing happened – and we weren't expecting it – it kind of throws us off our actual plan," said Monica Giger, 18, a senior at St. Paul Christian School.

With the fate of the fall 2020 semester unclear at many colleges and universities in the states, students like Giger are postponing their move abroad in pursuit of higher education.

She applied to colleges in the mainland and was accepted to Michigan State and Arizona State.

"I was going to attend in the fall, but due to the pandemic my parents said I may as well just stay here," Giger said. "I'm thinking about maybe the spring semester, if things clear up by then."

Giger, who plans to study criminology, said she is considering taking classes at the University of Guam in the meantime.

For her, the road to success is still wide open – but she just might take a bit of a detour.

"I still think I can make my dreams happen," she said. "I just think it's a little bit of a delay. This is not stopping me."

Giger said she is trying to put the pandemic in perspective as she finishes her final year of high school.

"It's definitely a bummer being a senior and not getting a graduation and not being able to say goodbye to my fellow classmates on the last day of school," she said. "But also I like to think of it in a more positive way, and think of how I get to spend more time with my family and focus on myself and what I want to do in the future. So I see the negative side and also the positive side of things."

'Still on the path'

Father Duenas Memorial School senior Matt Fegurgur said he had planned to leave for prep school in Rhode Island in July, but now hopes to leave in August. If his chosen school doesn't reopen its campus by the fall, he may attend his first semester remotely from Guam.

Despite the uncertainty, he too, is continuing to prepare for the future.

"I am still on the path to go there and play basketball so I am training for that now," he said.

The social aspect of life, soon-to-be post-high school, has changed as well and Fegurgur said he won't be spending all day at the beach like past summers.

"(Before the pandemic) I would be definitely going out more, because I would be leaving soon and I would want to enjoy my time with my family and my friends," he said.

Staying focused

The pandemic has also caused Okkodo High School senior D'shanae Cruz to push back her plans for after graduation. The 18-year-old said she is delaying applying to the U.S. Air Force, for now.

"I am actually scared now since the pandemic because I am not too sure if or when I do leave, am I going to get COVID-19? "We are doing pretty well (with COVID-19) right now on Guam. I'm just scared to leave and then I made the wrong choice of leaving instead of staying here for a while," she said.

She said she and her friends had looked forward to their time as seniors.

"It's really sad now because I could not experience my last year having fun. It's your last year with your friends and you want to make it memorable, and since this pandemic happened we are not able do a lot. We couldn't have our last pep rally, we couldn't finish our last poetry slam. There was just so much we were looking forward to," she said.

But Cruz has not stopped working toward her goal and is spending time brushing up on her studies before she takes the step to speak with a military recruiter.

"I really wanted to do it sooner but ever since this happened I have been holding back," Cruz said.