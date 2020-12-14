Shopping for groceries, furniture, toys or a Christmas tree in the time of a coronavirus pandemic can be a risky job, but someone's got to do it.

Luckily for Guam, there have been a lot of people willing to take on the job, thanks to a high demand for personal shoppers these days.

"It's been so overwhelming," said Cara Jenae Chamberlain, one of the most sought-after personal shopper service providers since she and her husband JeCarlo Palomo, both with full-time jobs, started their side business in early November.

Most days, there are more than 30 clients or requests for items to be purchased, she said.

That means pushing five to six carts per store visit at times.

Black Friday shopping, she said, was "crazy."

"It is booming," Chamberlain, 28, told The Guam Daily Post, of the business of being a personal shopper.

The past few months saw a number of people and groups providing personal shopper services, including groups of like-minded people such as the Facebook page, "Buy It For Me Guam," according to the group's administrator.

"For now it's booming because there's a great demand for this service," the group administrator said. "There is definitely a demand."

Personal shoppers buy items for other people and then drop them on the customer's doorstep or at an agreed-upon pickup location.

By putting personal shoppers to work, it means fewer people crowding the stores, whether it's Ross Dress for Less at Guam Premier Outlets or Micronesia Mall, Macy's, Kmart, Home Depot and Pay-Less Supermarkets, or others.

"Think about it. If we shop for 30 people, that's 30 people that did not get in line that day at the store," Chamberlain said.

It also means having fewer people leaving the confines of their homes.

From a public health standpoint, that's a good thing, Chamberlain said.

Guam remains under the highest level of COVID-19 condition of readiness, and many are still wary about venturing out to shop.

"We also do grocery shopping," she said. "We also do errands. But Ross has just been the most popular. We all love Ross. And I think what people love, you never know what's going to be there."

'Doing something good'

There's one particular story that Chamberlain hopes will provide another perspective.

One night, when she and her husband were starting their business, her phone rang around 11 p.m.

At first she was hesitant to take the call late at night, but she's glad she took it.

It was a family member of a person with COVID-19 symptoms, and who couldn't go to the store to buy Tylenol, a thermometer, orange juice and other care-package items.

"Even though it's 11 o'clock at night, I felt if someone needed medicine, wouldn't you want to help?" Chamberlain said.

Within an hour of the call, she was able to drop off the emergency items outside the residence, "contactless," she said.

"That moment really made me think we're doing something good here. Yes, Ross shopping is great, and it's helping a lot of people with Christmas, in furnishing their home, but even those moments they are meaningful to us, we hope we make them feel a little better," said Chamberlain, who is an employee at the Port Authority of Guam.

Thankful

Camreley Pereda, who hired the services of two personal shoppers Monday, said at first she was worried personal shoppers wouldn't be able to accommodate her request because there were so many requests for their service at the time.

Thankfully, she said, both of the personal shoppers she contacted reached out to her.

Pereda has a 5-month-old child, and going to the store to shop or to do curbside shopping isn't an option.

She asked the personal shoppers to buy baby books and a walker for her.

"Both were items I couldn't find at Kmart and couldn't have it shipped here," she said.

She browsed social media pages for the most recommended personal shoppers on Guam.

"I'm just happy these people have found alternative ways to make income during these hard times," she said.

Expanding

Chamberlain said she and her husband also started getting requests for shopping from Saipan residents.

"I feel so blessed to be doing this. I didn't expect such a high reward," she said. "I'd be happy to help whenever I can."

Chamberlain and her husband are both University of Guam graduates and are both pursuing master's degrees in business administration.

They have been dreaming of owning a business, they said, and the COVID-19 pandemic opened a door of opportunity for them. With a surge in demand for their service, they're looking at the possibility of hiring other people to help with the business.

Chamberlain, a mother of three, said the most requested items for purchase are toys for children.

"We're buying so many toys. It makes me so happy to buy," she said. "I love that we're getting Christmas gifts because that shows us that no matter what our community has endured, people are ready for Christmas, people are ready to give gifts to their children, their cousin."

The second most requested items are pieces of furniture from Ross stores, she said.

At the end of the day, Chamberlain said, personal shoppers provide an important service during these times and earn some cash to supplement their income.

Fees and charges vary, depending on the personal shopper. Chamberlain takes requests only after the client fills out a form through Instagram for everyone's safety and security.

Personal shopping is mostly a contactless service as people pay through PayPal or other means, and Chamberlain and her husband wipe down the items for their own safety and that of their customers.

Beyond the pandemic

Chamberlain said she and her husband have been exploring the possibility of providing personal shopping services to the island's elderly, whether it's for medicine or weekly groceries.

This is something she'd like to work on along with some government agencies, she said.

Beyond the pandemic, Chamberlain said, personal shopper services could be a longer-term business for Guam because of its convenience.