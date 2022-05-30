Pandemic-fueled rental aid leaves landlords waiting

The Emergency Rental Assistance program was meant to provide relief to struggling families at risk of losing the roof over their heads during the pandemic. But delays in ERA payments to landlords also run the risk of landlords losing their rental properties.

The Department of Administration, which handles the distribution of ERA I funds, last month noted that after receiving the funds a year ago, $13.2 million of the $33.6 million has been distributed, and the funding for the program runs out in September.

DOA Director Edward Birn said, "We actually distribute almost every week, some funds to landlords and to the utilities for unpaid utility bills associated with the rental units. Last week it was like $300,000 to $400,000 that went out."

Although there may appear to be a delay from the landlord's perspective, there really isn't any, Birn said.

"Generally, when a payment isn't made when a landlord is expecting a payment it's because the information or documentation required from the tenant in order to qualify for the program is lacking documentation or missing information," Birn said. "In general, I don't think it's a problem. There are some landlords that have experienced what appears to be a delay because of missing information, but it's not particularly widespread."

Last month, 62 families were identified as displaced and in search of homes that accept a tenant's ERA status. While Birn could not provide updated numbers, he did share that applications keep rolling in.

While ERA I is set to expire in September, Birn said, the department is waiting for federal government notification on whether Guam will be able to take advantage of the additional $29 million in ERA II funding.

'A landlord's nightmare'

Meanwhile, although DOA indicated it is processing rental payments as quickly as it can, the perceived delay in payments reaching landlords has impacted the real estate market.

"Not paying rent triggers a domino effect that could lead to foreclosure, unnecessary debt, financial losses, even the loss of family land that had been passed generation to generation," said Re/Max Enterprise principal broker Donna Blas.

The situation has caused strife for tenants and landlords alike under the ERA program. While the program is meant to keep roofs over tenants' heads, Blas said, landlords agreeing to assist can't be forgotten.

"The government should not dangle the carrot over landlords' faces. This is unfair to homeowners who are landlords who agreed to help those in need under this program," Blas said. "Quite frankly, it's a slap in the face. This is a landlord's nightmare. Contrary to what people think, there are landlords out there who struggle to make mortgage payments when rent is not paid."

Can't wait for rent to be paid three months late

If landlords are affected, so are tenants who are seeking emergency shelter under the ERA program. It's a challenge that Blas has seen firsthand.

"I'm helping a couple with a toddler that is staying in a hotel while they find a home, but it's been difficult as many have had a bad taste in their mouths for the ERA program. One agent even commented that the landlord can't wait three months or longer for the rent," she said.

The options for finding a home to rent under ERA are slim.

"Our Multiple Listing Service input allows agents to answer yes or no if the landlord is able to do Section 8. I've been using that to help me qualify homes I can show. Even at that, you'll always want to call each agent and ask if they will take the ERA program," she said. "Doing Section 8 is a lot easier. The federal guidelines were set up well. With ERA, it's difficult to decipher the budget and the terms. I actually had to research the entire website and even then I didn't get much information. I'm sure this program began with good intentions, but it's not a well-written plan and the execution wasn't well thought out."