At 82, Mariquita "Tita" Calvo Leon Guerrero still makes her famed guyuria, or CHamoru jawbreaker cookies, but the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically cut her bakery's output.

From making some 2,000 guyuria a day prior to the pandemic, her Santa Rita bakery is now down to once-a-week production, depending on the demand, she said.

In all, Tita's Bakery production is down "at least 95%," she said.

"But God is still good to us," Leon Guerrero told The Guam Daily Post on Thursday. "We are still here."

Leon Guerrero has been baking the much-loved guyuria and other local sweet treats professionally since 1965, so this year marks her 55th year in business.

Guyuria is a local treat made from flour, sugar and coconut milk. Throughout the years, it's become a sought-after "made in Guam" gift that tourists take home with them after a visit to the island.

Grateful to stay busy

The pandemic temporarily closed her bakery in March, when much about the coronavirus was still not known. She said she was able to reopen the bakery in July.

Tita's Bakery has been a constant supplier of guyuria and other sweet treats to local mom and pop stores, and bigger stores such as Kmart, and hotels and military stores.

When the pandemic hit and tourism came to a standstill, the demand for guyuria dropped dramatically, since the primary consumers were tourists.

Leon Guerrero said mom and pop stores, and the Navy and Air Force stores, are keeping the bakery in production these days.

"Kmart called the other day," she said. "Usually we supplied them weekly. Now it's like once in three months."

Despite the drastic drop in business, Leon Guerrero is grateful for the moments she gets her hands busy doing what she loves to do.

"I don't want to fully retire. I'm retired but I am still doing this because I still want my mind to be active," she said with excitement in her voice. "I'm 82 years old."

These days, instead of having three other bakery employees working with her, it's down to one or two at a time because there's not much to produce.

"Thank God I am not renting a building. If I am renting, I won't be able to afford the rent. The building is mine, the equipment are my own. I just have to take care of my employees and the supply," she said.

Hoping for an end to the pandemic

She hopes and prays that the COVID-19 pandemic will be gone soon, so families can once again be together whenever and wherever they want.

Leon Guerrero acknowledged that a lot of jobs have been lost and many businesses have been struggling because of the pandemic.

Eventually, she said, one of her daughters, Genevieve "Genny" L.G. Garrett, an educator and entrepreneur, will take over the business. Garrett owns Tita Jr. Cookies.

"This is the business that sent them to school," Leon Guerrero said of Tita's Bakery. Her other daughter, Renee L.G. Koffend, is the first CHamoru audiologist and owner of Guam Hearing Doctors.

A taste of Guam

Leon Guerrero also said that her guyuria was not only served during then-President Bill Clinton's 1998 visit to Guam, but the president's team also brought more back to Washington, D.C., with them.

"Before the president went back to America, we got a phone call from the White House, ordering 500 packages of guyuria," Leon Guerrero said.

She's also been generous with her donations of guyuria as part of care packages especially prepared for Guam troops stationed off island.

"They work hard for us to be safe, and this is my way of thanking them," she said.