Tammi Borja, 35, has just started a new job and still is trying to catch up with bills that have piled up as a result of pandemic-induced unemployment.

But having more than $6,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance overpayment still weighs heavily on her, the mother said.

It has been months since she filed a formal application for a waiver of the PUA overpayment that she said was her former employer's doing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"It's 2022 and I haven't heard back from anyone after being informed to upload my supporting documents on hireguam.com," Borja told The Guam Daily Post.

She's one of the still-undetermined number of PUA claimants who have yet to receive an overpayment waiver decision from the Guam Department of Labor, which was able to process and pay out more than $808 million in PUA benefits to more than 30,000 claimants since June 2020.

David Dell'Isola, director of GDOL, said his department expects to complete the adjudication, appeals and waiver requests by March, but not the collection of about $23.3 million in overpayments.

For others, the waiver application process has been easy and fast.

Former PUA recipient Elizabeth Riso said she filled out a waiver application form on Nov. 1, 2021, and received a response Nov. 23, 2021.

"It was approved, which I'm grateful for," she said.

Dell'Isola said there are 167 appeal hearings lined up for those who are appealing their PUA disqualification and overpayments, on top of the waiver applications pending.

The 167 pending appeal hearings make up about 12% of the 1,393 total appeals GDOL has received, Dell'Isola said.

Of that number, 770 were processed and disposed of, he said. In some cases, PUA claimants withdrew their appeals before the hearings were to take place.

Assistant Attorney General Phil Tydingco remains GDOL's PUA hearing officer, Dell'Isola said.

PUA recipients cannot ask for a waiver if there is a pending appeal, Dell'Isola said. An overpayment is usually a result of a disqualification from PUA, he said.

A prime example of PUA overpayment is when a worker received PUA and also benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program.

GDOL so far has waived more than $2.6 million in PUA overpayments.

Federal rules require that states and territories recoup overpayments, while also allowing them to grant waivers for overpayment if workers weren't at fault, among other reasons.

In states where there are unemployment insurance programs, overpayments can be offset from future benefits if claimants need unemployment assistance again.

But, in Guam, there is no existing unemployment insurance program except for PUA, which was developed within a few weeks in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

This means GDOL, which Dell'Isola stressed is not a collection agency, has to address the remaining $23.3 million in overpayments. But because collection could go beyond the PUA administrative closeout date of June, GDOL is awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to go about this. Before 2021 ended, there was no guidance from USDOL.