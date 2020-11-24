Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of stories about workers, along with their families, who have been able to get back on their feet after losing their jobs as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and who later received temporary help from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Rowena Datu, 56, went from being furloughed in March to working 20 hours a week in May. She was furloughed again in August, before she was laid off in September.

That was when Chocolate, the store where she worked as a sales associate, closed for good at Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning.

The thought of looking for a new job was overwhelming, Datu said, because more than 30,000 others had also been displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic and most were probably also looking for work. But she needed to find new employment to help make ends meet.

The federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance automatically ends after reaching the 39-week mark.

Datu said she was determined to go job hunting the old-fashioned way.

Days after she lost her job permanently, she kept going back to GPO.

There, she checked out stores and asked managers and employees – many of them she had come to know while working at the mall – whether they were looking for additional or new employees.

This went on for days, she said.

"I asked every store I know if they have a job opening," Datu told The Guam Daily Post. "Most said there's none. Some said to keep on checking, which I did."

She said she didn't have a resumé at hand but she would produce one if asked to do so.

That persistence and determination paid off.

Good news

One day at the mall, on her way to the restroom by the GPO food court, a supervisor at Imperial Garden restaurant saw her and asked if she was still looking for a job.

"I said, 'Yes, I'm still looking,'" Datu, a Tamuning resident, said. "They said there's a job opening and they didn't forget I was looking for one. They told me to wait for a phone call from them."

Datu, who used to be a food server before becoming a sales associate, said she's grateful for the chance to be working again at a restaurant and thankful to her employer for hiring her.

When asked whether her persistent, in-person, store-by-store job inquiry helped, she said it was probably a big part of it.

"And be friendly and kind to everyone," she said.