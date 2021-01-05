A lingering pandemic loomed large over every aspect of Monday's inauguration and the entire 36th Legislature's two-year term, with newly installed Speaker Therese M. Terlaje pointing to economic recovery as a priority.

The inaugural ceremony was limited in crowd, pomp and pageantry in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a priority, the Legislature must continue to exercise oversight on the island's recovery and working with the administration to ensure that the agencies responsible for the health and safety of the people of Guam have the resources needed to get us through this recovery," Terlaje said.

Terlaje takes the reins of a razor-thin Democrat majority, while Sen. James Moylan leads the seven Republicans, up from only five the prior term.

"The path forward will require true collaboration, openness, fairness and all the important things we strive for as a branch of government," said Terlaje, the highest vote-getter among senatorial candidates in 2020.

Senators, shortly after taking their oath of office, filed their first few bills that included those that seek to roll back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4% and other tax breaks, sponsored by Republicans.

Since taking office, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said she does not support a business privilege tax rollback, owing to the revenue hole it will create.

Stepping up during pandemic

The governor also made economic recovery front and center as she welcomed not only a new set of senators, but also mayors and vice mayors.

"As the new year begins, we know that we have a great deal of work to do creating jobs, kickstarting our economy and improving the lives of our people," the governor said. "Though none of us can do it alone, together we can solve problems and make the government a powerful force for good. ... Let's get to work."

Terlaje thanked her colleagues for answering the call to service, saying: "It takes courageous people to step up during a pandemic that has impacted the global economy."

On Guam, COVID-19 has been linked to deaths of 123 residents, infected at least 7,326 others, upended the tourism industry and displaced some 27,000 workers.

'Openness and accountability'

Terlaje, who served as legislative counsel before winning her first senatorial race in 2016, also vowed to raise the standard to which elected officials hold themselves accountable.

"We need to lead by example, by promoting openness and accountability, which fosters trust," she said. "We will be greatly challenged. We will need bipartisanship and cooperation."

Terlaje began her remarks as the new speaker, acknowledging the "resilient, powerful, and proud people of Guam."

"We can and we will rebuild our island together, more fortified and united as we bring the people of Guam along in this process," she said.

Senators with their masks, along with mostly their spouses, were the only ones in the session hall of the Guam Congress Building, to follow social distancing guidelines.

They were joined by Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido, who administered the oath of office, as well as the governor and other dignitaries on the podium.

New officers

Monday's election of officers was more for formality's sake, as the Democrat majority already picked Terlaje as the new speaker and former Speaker Tina Muña Barnes as the new vice speaker and chairwoman of the Committee on Rules.

Sen. Amanda Shelton is the secretary and assistant majority leader, while Sen. Telena Nelson is the majority leader.

Sen. Sabina Perez is majority whip, while Sen. Joe San Agustin is assistant majority whip.

The Republican minority also picked their officers ahead of Monday's inaugural session, with Moylan as minority leader and Sen. Frank Blas Jr. as minority whip.

The other Republican members are Sens. Tony Ada, Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, Telo Taitague and Mary Torres.

"It's time for the Legislature to step up and take on the responsibility of working as a separate and co-equal branch of government that checks, balances and holds our elected leaders accountable to the people," Brown said in a statement.

Committee chairmanships

After the House Standing Rules passed by a majority vote, senators also named the new committee chairmanships: