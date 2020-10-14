After 30 years of driving people to and from their destination, local taxi driver Dan-Michael Romulo has been forced to hit the brakes on his business.

He’s the owner of Dan Da Man Taxi Service.

“Everyone is suffering. We have not been making at least one trip a day since the start of the pandemic,” said Romulo. “There’s no one to pick up and no reservations at all.”

Romulo last spoke with The Guam Daily Post at the beginning of the pandemic in early May.

Five months later, he still fears potentially getting exposed to the virus.

“We are just waiting,” he said. “The pandemic is really getting worse everywhere. Our island is really suffering.”

Romulo is not alone. He said other taxi drivers have not made any trips to the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, adding they no longer have access to Andersen Air Force Base or Naval Base Guam.

“It’s really, totally zero,” he said. "Most of the taxi people that I know are going through the same thing. They get no calls. Nothing at all. Tourism and hotels are closed. I don’t know how long we are going to survive.”

Taxi drivers across the globe have been finding other ways to make use of their services without the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus. According to Bloomberg Businessweek, some 10,000 taxi drivers in New York City are delivering meals and packages.

For now, Romulo has his government of Guam retirement that helps him get by during these uncertain times. He is grateful his family has done their part to stay safe and avoid getting COVID-19.

“Hopefully taxi drivers and others can make it and come back in the future, hopefully soon,” he said. “COVID is very (unpredictable) and we don’t know how it will be stopped. Hopefully, the time will come. People of Guam and everywhere just need to be patient and pray that everything will be done accordingly.”